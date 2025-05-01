CBSE refutes social media buzz, Class 10 and 12 board results 2025 not coming out tomorrow

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has confirmed that it will not release the Class 10 and Class 12 results tomorrow, putting to rest speculation that had been circulating widely on social media. A senior CBSE official clarified that the result date has not yet been finalised, and any reports suggesting a May 2 declaration are false.

Students and parents are urged to rely solely on official sources cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in, and results.cbse.nic.in for verified updates.

As per past trends, the CBSE results are typically declared in the second week of May. In 2024, for instance, the results were released on May 13. A similar timeline is expected this year, though the board has not issued any formal notification yet.

This year, over 44 lakh students appeared for the board exams 24.12 lakh in Class 10 and 17.88 lakh in Class 12. CBSE is expected to announce results for both classes on the same day.

Once declared, students will be able to access their provisional marksheets online using their roll number, school number, admit card ID, and date of birth. Original marksheets will be distributed later by the respective schools.

In 2024, CBSE reported a Class 12 pass percentage of 87.98%, while Class 10 recorded a 93.60% pass rate, both showing year-on-year improvement.

The board has urged the public to ignore unverified posts and avoid spreading misinformation, especially on platforms like WhatsApp, Instagram and Telegram, where fake result updates have been widely circulated.