ICAI CA Foundation result 2026 out today: Here's how you can check and download your result 

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India will publish the CA Foundation May 2026 examination results on July 3, 2026, on its official portals, icai.org and icaiexam.icai.org. Students who sat the four-paper exam between May 14 and May 20 can now check their scores online.

What you need to pass and what distinction means

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To clear the CA Foundation examination, candidates must secure at least 40% in each individual subject and 50% in aggregate across all four papers. Students who score 70% or above will have "pass with distinction" noted on their result — a formal recognition that ICAI records on the marksheet itself.

How to check your result

Keep your hall ticket handy before you begin; your roll number and registration number, both required for login, are printed on it.

Visit icai.org or icaiexam.icai.org Click on the "ICAI CA Foundation Exam Result 2026" link on the homepage Log in using your roll number and registration number Click submit and view your result Download and save a copy for future reference Advertisement

The online result will display your name, parents' names, roll number, registration number, marks in each subject, aggregate marks and your overall result status.

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When the exam was held and what it covered

The CA Foundation May 2026 examination covered four papers:

Paper 1 – Accounting: May 14, 2 pm to 5 pm (with 15 minutes advance reading time from 1:45 pm)

Paper 2 – Business Laws: May 16, 2 pm to 5 pm (with 15 minutes advance reading time from 1:45 pm)

Paper 3 – Quantitative Aptitude (covering Business Mathematics, Logical Reasoning and Statistics): May 18, 2 pm to 4 pm Advertisement

Paper 4 – Business Economics: May 20, 2 pm to 4 pm

Papers 1 and 2 were three-hour exams with advance reading time. Papers 3 and 4 were two-hour papers with no advance reading time.

Who is exempt from the CA Foundation exam

Commerce graduates or postgraduates with at least 55% aggregate marks from a recognised university, who have studied the prescribed subjects, are exempt from the Foundation examination. Non-commerce graduates with at least 60% aggregate marks are also eligible for exemption. Candidates who have cleared the Intermediate examination of either the Institute of Cost Accountants of India or the Institute of Company Secretaries of India are additionally exempt.