Dr Reddy's Labs, Delhivery, Force Motors: Stocks to buy — Target prices, stop loss & more

Indian equity benchmark indices managed to post gains on Thursday on the back of supportive global cues led by easing geopolitical tensions and easing inflationary concerns. Traders are keenly awaiting India Inc earnings. The BSE Sensex surged 579.48 points, or 0.75 per cent, to close at 77,502.12, while NSE's Nifty50 surged 169.85 points, or 0.71 per cent, to end at 24,175.70 .

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Select buzzing stocks like Force Motors, Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd and Delhivery are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what Vishnu Kant Upadhyay, AVP of Research at Master Capital Services has to say on them ahead of Friday's trading session:



Delhivery | Buy | Target Price: Rs 545-560 | Stop Loss: Rs 480

A decisive close in Delhivery Ltd above the Rs 480 multi year resistance zone marks a significant technical breakout for the stock, supported by a sharp surge in volumes, signalling strong institutional participation. This move also completes a long term inverse head and shoulders pattern, reinforcing the bullish reversal on the higher timeframe. The stock is trading comfortably above its 21, 55, 100 and 200 EMAs, reflecting strength across multiple timeframes. A well defined higher high, higher low structure further validates the prevailing uptrend, while the breakout suggests sustained bullish momentum and the potential for continued upside.

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Force Motors | Buy | Target Price: Rs 21,000-22,000| Stop Loss: Rs 18,100

Force Motors Ltd has confirmed a bullish reversal after delivering a decisive breakout above the declining trendline, supported by a sharp surge in volumes. Prior to the breakout, the stock spent several weeks consolidating around the strong Rs 17,000 support zone, where a cluster of key moving averages indicated sustained accumulation. The breakout has enabled the stock to reclaim its short term EMAs while also forming a fresh higher high, signalling an improving price structure. RSI at 55 reflects strengthening momentum with room for further upside, reinforcing the continuation of the emerging bullish trend.



Dr Reddys Laboratories | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,420-1,440 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,290

Dr Reddys Labs has entered a fresh bullish phase after breaking above the Rs 1,360 resistance on a closing basis after consolidating for more than a year, signalling the resumption of its primary uptrend. Following the breakout, the stock witnessed a healthy pullback towards the earlier resistance zone of Rs 1,330-1,360, which is now acting as support. The formation of a near doji candle at this level indicates buying interest on declines. The stock continues to trade above all its key moving averages, while RSI at 59 reflects strengthening momentum. The overall chart structure remains robust, favouring further upside.