Bank of Baroda shares, Q1 earnings in focus post strong business update 

State-owned lender Bank of Baroda (BoB) reported healthy business growth for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, with its global business crossing the Rs 30.5 lakh crore mark, led by strong loan growth and steady deposit mobilisation. The provisional business update indicates that the bank continued to gain momentum across both domestic and international operations.

Advertisement

As of June 30, 2026, Bank of Baroda's global business stood at Rs 30.51 lakh crore, registering a 15.46% year-on-year (YoY)rise from Rs 26.43 lakh crore in the corresponding period last year. The growth was primarily supported by a sharp rise in advances, which continued to outpace deposit growth.

The bank's global advances rose 17.42% YoY to Rs 14.17 lakh crore, reflecting sustained credit demand across segments. Domestic advances also remained healthy, increasing 16.14% YoY to Rs 11.51 lakh crore, highlighting robust lending activity in the home market.

Retail lending continued to be a key growth driver. Domestic retail advances climbed 18.45% YoY to Rs 3.10 lakh crore (excluding pool purchases), underscoring strong traction in retail products such as home loans, auto loans and personal loans. The faster growth in retail credit is likely to support the bank's earnings profile, given the segment's relatively stable asset quality.

Advertisement

Global deposits increased 13.81% YoY to Rs 16.34 lakh crore, while domestic deposits grew 14.74% YoY to Rs 13.82 lakh crore. Although deposit growth remained slightly below advances growth, the bank continued to maintain healthy mobilisation across its domestic franchise.

The provisional business numbers suggest that Bank of Baroda has started FY27 on a strong footing, with double-digit growth across key operating metrics. Investors will now closely watch the bank's first-quarter earnings for updates on net interest margins, asset quality, profitability and management commentary on credit and deposit growth for the remainder of FY27.