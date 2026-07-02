Re-NEET UG 2026 results: NTA to release re-test scorecards by July 20 for 20 lakh students

Students who sat the re-NEET UG 2026 on June 21 will not have to wait much longer. The National Testing Agency has confirmed that results will be out by July 20, with a senior official telling ANI that the medical academic calendar will remain on track despite the disruptions that led to the exam being held a second time.

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The original NEET UG, scheduled for May 3, was scrapped following alleged paper leak concerns. With over 20 lakh candidates affected, the re-exam was held on June 21, and the agency is now racing to complete evaluation before the month is out.

10,000 challenges to resolve

The provisional answer key was released on June 25, giving candidates until June 28 to contest answers at Rs 200 per question, refundable if the challenge is upheld. Close to 10,000 objections came in. Each one is being scanned, verified and matched against supporting evidence before the final key is locked, the official said. The agency described the pace of work as operating on a "war footing."

Counselling and admissions

Once results are declared, the Medical Counselling Committee will take over for All India Quota seats, while individual states manage their own processes. Candidates will register online, fill in their preferences and receive seat allotments based on rank, category, reservation norms and availability, before reporting to their respective colleges.

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Multiple rounds, including mop-up and stray vacancy rounds, will be conducted to ensure every seat is filled before the academic year begins.

Some states, including Tamil Nadu, have already begun preparatory admissions in anticipation of the final result. Counselling this year is expected to follow a timeline similar to previous cycles, with Round 1 beginning shortly after the result is out. In a standard NEET year, the first-year MBBS session gets underway between August and September, depending on how quickly counselling rounds are completed.