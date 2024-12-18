IIM CAT Results 2024: Results for MBA courses to be out soon

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta has officially released the final answer key for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2024. Candidates can anticipate the announcement of results by the second week of January 2025, although the institute has yet to confirm the precise date and time.

To access their scorecards, candidates can log in to the official CAT website using their registration number and password. The scores from CAT 2024 will remain valid until December 31, 2025.

This year, approximately 3.29 lakh students registered for the CAT, with around 2.93 lakh actually sitting for the exam, which took place on November 24, 2024, across 389 centres nationwide.

The CAT 2024 examination was conducted on November 24 across 389 centres in 170 cities nationwide.

Steps to Download the CAT 2024 Scorecard:

Candidates can follow these steps to access their scorecards once released:

1. Visit the official IIM CAT website at iimcat.ac.in.

2. Click on the link for the CAT 2024 scorecard.

3. Log in using your User ID and Password.

4. Your scorecard will appear on the screen.

5. Download the PDF for future reference.

Steps to check CAT 2024 Results:

1. Visit the official website at [iimcat.ac.in](http://iimcat.ac.in).

2. Click on the 'IIM CAT Result 2024' link on the homepage.

3. Enter your login credentials and click 'Submit.'

4. Your result will be displayed on the screen.

5. Review and download the result for future reference.

Selection process overview:

The Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) will shortlist candidates for subsequent stages of the selection process, which may differ across institutions. Typically, the selection process includes:

- Writing Ability Test (WAT)

- Group Discussion (GD)

- Personal Interviews (PI)

Each IIM employs its own unique methodology for evaluating candidates.

