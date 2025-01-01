JEE Main 2025 Session 1: Exam schedule out. Check details on admit card, city intimation slip and exam pattern

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the schedule for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 session 1 on January 1. The NTA will soon issue the JEE Main city intimation slip for the BTech and BArch exams. According to the official schedule, the city intimation slip will be available in the first week of January.

Related Articles

The JEE Main 2025 session 1 exam will be held from January 22 to 31. The JEE Main admit card will be released three days prior to the exam, with the admit card date set for January 19.

Candidates can view and download their city allotment slip by entering their application number and password on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. To download the JEE Main admit card, candidates must enter their application number and password.

JEE Main 2025 Exam Schedule

Paper: BE/BTech,

BE/BTech, Exam date: 22, 23, 24, 28, 29

22, 23, 24, 28, 29 Shift: First shift (9am-12noon), Second shift (3pm-6pm)

First shift (9am-12noon), Second shift (3pm-6pm) Paper: 2A (B Arch), 2B (B Planning) and 2A & 2B (B Arch and B Planning both)

2A (B Arch), 2B (B Planning) and 2A & 2B (B Arch and B Planning both) Exam Date: January 30

January 30 Shift: Second shift (3pm-6pm)

JEE Main Admit Card vs City Intimation Slip

The JEE Main admit card and city intimation slip serve different functions. The city intimation slip provides details about the exam city, whereas the admit card is a mandatory document for entry into the exam hall. The admit card includes essential information such as the exam center address, date, paper, reporting time, shift, roll number, and category details.

JEE Main 2025 Exam Pattern

The NTA has revised the JEE Main 2025 exam pattern. In the updated pattern, Section B will no longer feature optional questions. Each subject will have five questions, and students must answer all five. The JEE Main syllabus covers topics from three subjects: Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics. This revision will apply to all three papers: Paper 1 (B.E./B. Tech), Paper 2 A (B Arch), and Paper 2 B (B Planning).

The JEE Main 2025 exam will consist of three papers:

Paper 1: BTech, BE (75 multiple-choice questions, 300 marks)

BTech, BE (75 multiple-choice questions, 300 marks) Paper 2A: BArch (77 questions, 400 marks)

BArch (77 questions, 400 marks) Paper 2B: BPlan (100 questions, 400 marks)

JEE Main Paper 2 will be conducted online, except for the drawing section.

The JEE Main 2025 exam will be available in 13 languages: Assamese, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu in addition to Hindi, English and Gujarati.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that JEE Mains 2025 Session 1 has received a huge 13.8 lakh registrations, marking the highest number of candidates ever registered for the examination. This represents an increase of 1.6 lakh candidates over the previous year when 12.21 lakh registered for the JEE Main 2024 Session 1.

The robust interest this year has raised expectations around the qualifying percentile for the JEE Advanced exam. Analysts predict that candidates will need to achieve a minimum of 95 percentile to qualify, necessitating scores between 170 to 180 marks in the examination. For those aiming for the prestigious 99.9 percentile, scores are expected to fall within the range of 240 to 280 marks.