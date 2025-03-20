JEE Mains 2025: Session 2 city slip available now; exam starts from April 2 in two shifts

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the JEE Mains 2025 Session 2 city intimation slip on March 20. Candidates appearing for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 Session 2 can check their allotted exam city on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main Session 2 exam dates and schedule

As per the official schedule, the JEE Main 2025 Session 2 exams will take place on April 2, 3, 4, 7, 8 and 9.

BE/BTech exam: Held on April 2, 3, 4, 7 and 8 with two shifts on the first four days:

First shift: 9 am - 12 Noon

Second shift: 3 pm - 6 pm

On April 8, the exam will be conducted in a single shift from 3 pm - 6 pm.

B.Arch Paper 2A: April 9 from 9 am - 12 Noon.

B.Arch & B.Planning (Paper 2A & 2B): April 9 from 9 am - 12:30 pm.

How to download JEE Mains 2025 Session 2 city intimation slip

Candidates can follow these steps to check their exam city:

Visit the official JEE Main website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Click on the JEE Mains 2025 Session 2 city intimation slip link on the homepage. Enter the required login details and submit. The city intimation slip will be displayed on the screen. Download and print a copy for future reference.

For any issues while downloading the city slip, candidates can contact 011-40759000 or email jeemain@nta.ac.in.

Difference between city slip and admit card

It is crucial for candidates to understand the difference between the city intimation slip and the admit card.

City intimation slip: Reveals the exam city where the candidate will take the test.

Admit card: Contains detailed information such as exam center address, exam date, shift timing, roll number, and category.

Candidates must carry the admit card to the exam hall, as entry will not be permitted without it.