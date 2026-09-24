NEET PG Result 2026 declared: Here’s how to check your result, rank & download scorecard

The PDF can be accessed without login credentials, while candidates will need their login details to download their individual scorecard.

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How to check NEET PG Result 2026

Candidates can follow these steps to check their NEET PG 2026 result:

Visit natboard.edu.in or nbe.edu.in. Click on the NEET PG result PDF 2026 link in the notification section. The NEET PG 2026 result will open in PDF format. Search for your name or roll number in the qualifying list to check your merit position.

PDF is available for public viewing, candidates need to log in to download their scorecard.

The NEET PG 2026 result will not be sent individually to candidates by email or post. Candidates have to visit the official NBE website to download their result and scorecard.

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Candidates who qualify in NEET PG 2026 will be eligible to participate in the counselling process for admission to MD and MS courses.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will conduct counselling for All India Quota (AIQ) seats, while the respective state authorities will conduct counselling for state quota seats.