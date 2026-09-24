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NEET PG Result 2026 declared: Here’s how to check your result, rank & download scorecard

NEET PG Result 2026 declared: Here’s how to check your result, rank & download scorecard

The PDF can be accessed without login credentials, while candidates will need their login details to download their individual scorecard.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 24, 2026 4:51 PM IST
NEET PG Result 2026 declared: Here’s how to check your result, rank & download scorecardThe NEET PG 2026 result PDF includes the candidate's application ID, roll number, total marks and NEET PG rank.

The National Board of Education in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has declared the NEET PG 2026 result today, September 24. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check the result PDF on the official websites, natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in.

The NEET PG 2026 result PDF includes the candidate's application ID, roll number, total marks and NEET PG rank.

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The PDF can be accessed without login credentials, while candidates will need their login details to download their individual scorecard.

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How to check NEET PG Result 2026

Candidates can follow these steps to check their NEET PG 2026 result:

  1. Visit natboard.edu.in or nbe.edu.in.
  2. Click on the NEET PG result PDF 2026 link in the notification section.
  3. The NEET PG 2026 result will open in PDF format.
  4. Search for your name or roll number in the qualifying list to check your merit position.

PDF is available for public viewing, candidates need to log in to download their scorecard.

The NEET PG 2026 result will not be sent individually to candidates by email or post. Candidates have to visit the official NBE website to download their result and scorecard.

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Candidates who qualify in NEET PG 2026 will be eligible to participate in the counselling process for admission to MD and MS courses.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will conduct counselling for All India Quota (AIQ) seats, while the respective state authorities will conduct counselling for state quota seats.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Sep 24, 2026 4:51 PM IST
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