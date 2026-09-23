₹50 fine for methi in tiffin? Maharashtra school faces civic body notice, parents' food concerns grow

The Mira-Bhayander Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has served a show-cause notice to a private school in Maharashtra's Bhayander suburb after a student was allegedly penalised ₹50 for bringing methi (fenugreek) bhaji in the lunchbox. The controversy centres on Tapovan Vidyalaya in Bhayander East, where parents and a local Shiv Sena/MNS activist complained that the school fined a child ₹50 for carrying home-cooked methi during the Jain festival of Paryushan, NDTV reported.
The school’s tiffin policy restricts certain vegetables, including root vegetables and some leafy greens, to accommodate the dietary preferences of its largely Jain student body, and the fine was imposed as a disciplinary measure for violating those rules.