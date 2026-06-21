NEET UG retest today: Over 22 lakh candidates to appear offline, security beefed up ahead of entrance exam

The much-awaited NEET UG 2026 re-examination will be conducted today, June 21, with more than 22 lakh medical aspirants set to appear for the country's biggest undergraduate medical entrance test. The retest comes nearly seven weeks after the original May 3 examination was cancelled following a paper leak controversy that triggered nationwide outrage and demands for a fresh exam.

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The National Testing Agency (NTA) has put in place extensive security measures and conducted a nationwide mock drill on June 20 to assess the preparedness of examination centres ahead of the retest. Authorities have said the exercise was aimed at ensuring a smooth, transparent and disruption-free examination process.

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Candidates will appear for the exam in offline pen-and-paper mode from 2 pm to 5:15 pm. Fresh admit cards were issued earlier this month, and students have been advised to carry a printed copy of their hall ticket along with a valid photo identity card to the examination centre.

In a bid to streamline communication and restrain misinformation, the NTA has launched an official verified WhatsApp channel through which candidates will receive exam-related alerts and updates. The agency has also warned students against fake messages, fraudulent claims about question papers, answer keys and paid services circulating on social media platforms.

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Security arrangements have been significantly strengthened following the controversy surrounding the cancelled exam. The government has warned of strict action against anyone attempting to disrupt or manipulate the examination process. Reports indicate that the NTA has revamped its paper-setting mechanism and enhanced confidentiality measures to safeguard the integrity of the test.

The re-exam will be held across hundreds of cities in India and several international centres. Several state governments have also announced free transportation facilities for candidates to ensure smooth travel to examination venues.