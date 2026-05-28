New changes introduced in SSC CGL 2026 recruitment: Here's what aspirants should know

The Staff Selection Commission(SSC) has introduced multiple structural, technical and exam-pattern changes in SSC CGL 2026, making this year's recruitment process significantly different from previous editions. From the new Tier-II papers and sectional timing to live photo verification and expanded eligibility criteria, the latest notification has brought sweeping reforms for over 20 lakh expected applicants.

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SSC has announced approximately 12,256 vacancies for Group B and Group C posts under SSC CGL 2026. The notification was released on May 21, while applications will remain open till June 22, 2026.

Here are all the key changes introduced in SSC CGL 2026:

New Paper-III added in Tier-II

SSC has introduced Paper-III in Tier-II specifically for Assistant Accounts Officer (AAO) and Assistant Accounts Officer posts. The paper will cover General Studies(Finance and Economics). Earlier, Tier-II had only Paper-I and Paper-II.

Sectional Timing Introduced in Tier-I

SSC has implemented sectional timing in Tier-I for the first time. Candidates will now get 15 minutes for each Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude and English. Once the time ends, the screen will automatically switch to the next section.

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Live Photo Capture Mandatory

Instead of uploading old passport photos, candidates must now capture a live photograph during the registration process through a webcam or a mobile camera for verification.

AAO Posts Divide into Central and State Cadre

Assistant Audit Officer posts are now divided into the Central Cadre and State Cadre categories. Some State Cadre positions may require local language proficiency proof through Class 10 certificates.

More detailed Pay-Level Classification

SSC has separately listed Pay Level-8 posts with clearer department -wise and cadre-wise classification, improving transparency for candidates.

SSC has retained the rule where Tier-I marks will not count in the final. merit. Final selection will depend primarily on Tier-II performance.

Experts believe SSC CGL 2026 will now test not just knowledge, but also speed, adaptability and real-time exam strategy under pressure.