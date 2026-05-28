The Rise of Rizwan Sajan: How a Mumbai Boy built Danube, a multi-billion real estate empire in Dubai

Few Indian-origin entrepreneurs in the Gulf have built a public image as powerfully and prominently as Rizwan Sajan. The founder and chairman of Danube Group has established himself as one of the UAE’s most influential Indian businessmen, driven by Dubai’s booming real estate sector and the rapid growth of his business interests across construction materials, home interiors and property development.

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In recent years, Sajan has become a well-known figure beyond corporate circles, regularly appearing at Bollywood gatherings and major sporting events. Danube Group’s celebrity partnerships, particularly with Shah Rukh Khan, have played a major role in keeping him in the public eye. In 2025, the company launched “Shahrukhz by Danube,” a luxury commercial tower in Dubai named after the Bollywood icon, further strengthening Sajan’s ties with the entertainment world.

Born in Mumbai and raised in financially modest conditions, Sajan’s journey reflects the classic Gulf success story built on ambition, resilience and entrepreneurship.

Who is Rizwan Sajan?

Rizwan Sajan is an Indian-origin billionaire entrepreneur based in Dubai and the founder-chairman of Danube Group. He is best known for building one of the Middle East’s largest building materials and real estate businesses. Often called “Dubai’s 1% Man,” Sajan popularised easy-payment housing plans in Dubai’s property market.

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What is Rizwan Sajan’s background and family life?

Sajan was born in Mumbai in 1963 and grew up in the Ghatkopar area. His father died when he was young, forcing him to take up small jobs to support the family. He sold books, distributed milk and newspapers, and even sold firecrackers during festivals. He is married to Sameera Sajan, who has also been associated with the business journey of Danube Group. Their son, Adel Sajan, currently serves as Managing Director of the company and is actively involved in expanding the group’s real estate and lifestyle businesses.

How difficult was Rizwan Sajan’s early life?

Sajan’s childhood was marked by financial struggles. After losing his father at the age of 16, he reportedly had to discontinue formal education and start earning early. Before becoming a billionaire, he worked several low-paying jobs in Mumbai and later moved to Kuwait for employment in the construction materials sector.

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How did Rizwan Sajan reach Dubai?

The Gulf War forced him to return to India from Kuwait, but he eventually relocated to Dubai in the early 1990s after struggling in Mumbai. A friend in Dubai helped him relocate to the UAE in the 1990s. He began by trading hardware and building materials at a time when Dubai’s infrastructure and real estate sectors were rapidly expanding. Dubai’s construction boom created massive demand for building products, allowing Sajan to scale quickly.

What is the Danube Group and what does it do?

Danube Group is a diversified business conglomerate headquartered in Dubai and operates across the Middle East, Asia and Africa. It started as a building materials trading company and later expanded into real estate, home furnishings, sanitaryware and interior solutions. Its major verticals include Danube Building Materials, Danube Home, Milano (sanitary solutions brand), and Danube Properties.

Why is Rizwan Sajan called Dubai’s “1% Man”?

Sajan became widely known for introducing flexible monthly payment plans in Dubai’s property market. Under the “1% plan,” buyers could purchase homes by paying just 1% every month after a down payment, making luxury housing more accessible to middle-income investors. The strategy helped Danube Properties become one of Dubai’s fastest-growing developers.

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What is Rizwan Sajan’s net worth?

According to reports cited by UAE authorities and multiple media outlets, Rizwan Sajan’s estimated net worth stands at around $2.5 billion (over ₹ 20,000 crore). His wealth comes primarily from real estate development, building materials trading, home decor businesses and large-scale infrastructure-linked ventures in the Gulf region.