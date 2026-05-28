Have PNG connection at home? You can pause LPG connection instead of cancelling forever

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) has issued a fresh advisory for domestic cooking gas users following the Centre’s amendment to Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) regulations aimed at reducing dual gas connections and promoting piped natural gas (PNG) adoption across urban India.

In a post on X, HPCL informed customers that households with active PNG connections can either terminate their LPG connection within 30 days of getting a PNG connection or obtain a “transfer voucher” that allows restoration of the LPG connection later in areas where PNG infrastructure is unavailable.

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"The new guidelines are effective from 25th May 2026. Citizens are requested to stay informed and comply with the revised regulations for smooth and transparent distribution practices," HPCL said.

Important update for households with both LPG and PNG connections.



As per the amended Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Regulation of Supply and Distribution) Order, 2026 by the Government, households that install PNG connections cannot continue the regular use of subsidized domestic LPG… pic.twitter.com/V9rtQfg6Wa — Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (@HPCL) May 26, 2026

The move follows the government’s notification of the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Regulation of Supply and Distribution) Amendment Order, 2026. According to the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, consumers who install PNG can apply for LPG connection termination within 30 days or retain future eligibility through a transfer voucher system.

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The government said the amendment is designed to help transferable employees, migrant families, tenants and students who may later shift to locations where PNG pipelines are not available.

The latest rule is part of the Centre’s broader “One Household, One Gas Connection” push aimed at curbing duplicate LPG usage, improving subsidy targeting and reducing pressure on LPG supply chains. India remains one of the world’s largest LPG markets, with public sector oil marketing companies, including HPCL, Indian Oil and Bharat Petroleum serving crores of domestic consumers through subsidised and market-linked cylinder distribution systems.

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At the same time, PNG infrastructure has expanded rapidly in metro cities and urban areas under the government’s city gas distribution programme. PNG is being promoted as an uninterrupted alternative to LPG cylinders because it eliminates refill booking, delivery delays and cylinder storage concerns.

The transition towards PNG is already gaining momentum, with nearly 58,500 LPG connections surrendered. Earlier, the government had thanked more than 6,000 consumers who voluntarily gave up their LPG connections after moving to PNG.

HPCL has advised consumers to contact local distributors or use official customer service platforms for procedures related to LPG surrender, transfer vouchers and documentation formalities.