'No attendance, no exam': CBSE mulls strict rules against 'dummy school' culture for Class 12 students

In a move that could reshape the path for thousands of competitive exam aspirants, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is cracking down on “dummy schools.” Students not attending regular classes may soon be barred from appearing for the Class 12 board exams, a senior official confirmed, as the board pushes to curb a growing trend of bypassing classroom learning.

Related Articles

"In case candidates are found missing from school or are found to be non-attending during surprise inspections undertaken by the board, such candidates may not be allowed to appear for the board examination. The onus of not attending regular school also falls on the concerned student and his or her parents," a senior CBSE official told PTI.

Action against schools promoting or sponsoring such non-attending students will be taken under the board’s affiliation and examination bye-laws, the official added.

The board recently deliberated the issue in its Governing Board Meeting, recommending that the decision take effect from the 2025-26 academic session.

“In the examination committee the matter was discussed elaborately and came to the conclusion that as per the board regulations, a minimum of 75 per cent attendance is mandatory for students to be eligible to appear for the board examinations.”

Simply enrolling in a school without fulfilling attendance requirements won’t make a student eligible for CBSE exams, the official noted. “Such students may approach the NIOS to appear in the examination if not allowed by CBSE. It was also discussed that the board offers a 25 per cent relaxation only in cases of exigencies such as medical emergencies, participation in national or international sports events and other serious reasons.”

The board is also considering disciplinary action against schools that submit examination forms for students failing to meet attendance norms. “It was also decided that CBSE may explore with NIOS on the above proposal and prepare the guidelines which could be issued in the next academic session,” the official added.

Dummy schools, where students remain absent to focus on competitive exam preparation, have proliferated across cities, according to PTI report. These institutions allow aspirants — especially for engineering and medical entrances — to sidestep classes and directly appear for board exams. Students often enroll in states like Delhi to access state-specific quotas, including the Delhi state quota in medical colleges, the report added..