SBI apprentice recruitment 2026: 7,150 posts open; Check eligibility, selection process and fees

State Bank of India has opened one of its largest apprenticeship recruitment drives of the year. The bank has released a notification for 7,150 apprentice posts across various units and regions in the country under the Apprenticeship Act, 1961. Online applications open on May 19, 2026 and will remain active until June 8, 2026, through the official SBI apprenticeship portal.

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The recruitment is being managed by SBI's Central Recruitment & Promotion Department at the Corporate Centre in Mumbai, under advertisement number CRPD/APPR/2026-27/07. Successful candidates will be engaged in a one-year apprenticeship training programme. The examination schedule will be announced separately at a later stage.

Who can apply

Candidates must hold a graduate degree in any discipline from a recognised university. The prescribed age limit is 20 to 28 years as on April 30, 2026. Age relaxation for reserved category candidates will be provided in accordance with government rules. SBI has advised applicants to carefully verify their eligibility before submitting the online application.

Selection process

The selection process consists of a written examination, followed by a local language test, document verification, and a medical examination. Candidates will be required to qualify at each stage in accordance with SBI guidelines.

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Application fee

The application fee is Rs 300 for candidates belonging to the General, OBC, and EWS categories. Candidates from SC, ST, and PWD categories are exempted from the fee. Payment can be made through online mode only.

Applicants are advised to follow all instructions on the official recruitment portal while submitting their applications.