UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2025: IAS, IFS Registration deadline extended to this date, correction window open

A last-minute lifeline for UPSC aspirants—the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has extended the registration deadline for the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2025 to February 21. The extension, announced through an official notice on the UPSC website, also applies to the Indian Forest Service Examination.

Originally set for February 11, the last date for submission has now been pushed back twice, giving candidates extra time to apply. In addition to the extended deadline, UPSC has provided a correction window from February 22 to February 28, allowing applicants to modify any errors in their application forms.

How to Apply for UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2025

Candidates interested in applying must follow these steps:

Visit the UPSC website and click on the application link for the Civil Services Prelims Exam 2025. Register and fill in the required details. Log in using the provided credentials. Complete the application form accurately. Pay the application fee. Submit the form and save or print a copy for future reference.

A direct link to apply is available on the UPSC website. Candidates are advised to visit the official site for detailed instructions and further updates.

With one of the toughest exams in the country now just months away, aspirants have a few extra days to ensure their applications are submitted correctly and on time.

On the other hand, UPSC had rolled out a significant reform for the 2025 civil services examination, requiring candidates to submit proof of age, category, and other claims when applying for the preliminary exam. This change, which has been effective from the 2025 cycle, replaces the earlier process where such documents were required only after candidates cleared the prelims.

Announced under the Civil Services Examination Rules-2025, the new guidelines mandate candidates to upload supporting documents online for claims like date of birth, reservation category (SC/ST/OBC/EWS/PwBD/ex-servicemen), educational qualifications, and service preferences. Failure to comply will result in automatic disqualification.