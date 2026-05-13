Why is NEET 2026 cancellation a massive blow for 22 lakh medical aspirants?

The cancellation of NEET UG 2026 has disrupted the academic plans of nearly 22.05 lakh medical aspirants across India, while also placing an estimated Rs 23,152.5 crore spent on exam preparation under uncertainty. The estimate is based on an average spending of around Rs 1.05 lakh per student on coaching classes, study material, hostel accommodation, online subscriptions, mock tests and travel expenses linked to NEET preparation.

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NEET-UG, the country’s largest undergraduate medical entrance examination for MBBS, BDS and allied medical courses, is conducted annually for lakhs of students competing for limited seats in government and private medical colleges. The cancellation has intensified concerns over examination integrity, transparency and the rising financial burden associated with medical entrance preparation in India.

Rs 23,152.5 crore and preparation

The financial impact of the cancellation extends far beyond examination fees. Based on estimates that each NEET aspirant spends an average of Rs 1.05 lakh on preparation, coaching, study material, test series, travel and accommodation, the cumulative investment of 22.05 lakh students works out to nearly Rs 23,152.5 crore. For lakhs of middle-class families, NEET preparation is not just an academic exercise but a long-term financial commitment involving years of savings and sacrifices.

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Many students begin preparing from Class 11, while others spend additional years as repeaters to improve their ranks. Coaching hubs such as Kota, Delhi, Hyderabad and Chennai have built multi-crore education ecosystems around NEET preparation.

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Coaching costs

NEET coaching fees in India vary significantly depending on the institute, mode of learning and city. According to industry estimates, offline classroom coaching at major institutes can cost anywhere between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 2.5 lakh annually. In premium programs that include hostel facilities and integrated schooling, the overall expenditure may rise even further.

Online coaching has emerged as a relatively affordable option, with yearly fees ranging between Rs 25,000 and Rs 80,000. However, students still spend heavily on digital subscriptions, mock tests, books and devices.

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Additional expenses such as hostel accommodation, food and transportation significantly increase the financial burden. In coaching hubs like Kota, hostel and PG expenses alone can range between Rs 10,000 and Rs 20,000 per month.

Emotional and academic stress

The cancellation has also intensified emotional stress among students who spent months — and in many cases years — preparing for the examination. For aspirants aiming to secure seats in top government medical colleges, NEET is considered one of the most competitive examinations in India. With limited MBBS seats compared to the number of applicants, even a small difference in marks can dramatically alter rankings and admission prospects.

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Students and parents have expressed concerns over uncertainty regarding the revised examination schedule, preparation fatigue and the psychological toll of reappearing for a high-pressure national exam.

Questions over exam integrity

The latest controversy has also renewed debate around examination security and transparency. NEET is the largest undergraduate entrance examination conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) in terms of candidates appearing in a single shift on one day.

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Given the scale of the examination, any irregularity immediately affects lakhs of students nationwide. Over the years, concerns regarding paper leaks, unfair practices and operational lapses have repeatedly sparked criticism of the examination system.

Students and parents are now demanding stronger safeguards, stricter monitoring mechanisms and greater accountability to ensure fairness in future examinations.

For millions of aspirants chasing medical careers, the cancellation represents not just a postponed examination, but months and years of uncertainty tied to one of the most competitive academic journeys in the country.