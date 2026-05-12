The cancellation of NEET-UG 2026 over alleged irregularities has renewed concerns over the credibility of India’s competitive examination system, with Super 30 founder Anand Kumar calling for stricter regulation of coaching centres and tougher safeguards against malpractice on Tuesday.

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The National Testing Agency (NTA) cancelled the medical entrance examination nine days after it was conducted on May 3, saying material shared by central agencies and law enforcement authorities suggested that “the present examination process could not be allowed to stand”.

Nearly 22 lakh students appeared for the examination this year. Fresh dates for the re-test are yet to be announced.

Calling the development “very unfortunate”, Kumar said repeated controversies surrounding national examinations were affecting students’ morale.

“This is a very unfortunate thing. Students lose morale every time something like this happens,” Kumar said during a phone interview with Aaj Tak TV.

He said the arrests made in connection with the alleged malpractice offered some reassurance to students.

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“The good thing is that the accused have been caught. I would advise students to stay strong and remain optimistic that they have got another chance,” he said.

Coaching centres face scrutiny

Investigators are examining whether organised networks linked to coaching institutes were involved in circulating alleged “guess papers” ahead of the examination.

Responding to questions on the issue, Kumar said tighter regulation of coaching centres was necessary.

“It’s important to tighten the noose on coaching centres. There should be strict implementation of rules. The government must ensure tough measures like China,” he said.

His remarks referred to China’s recent crackdown on the private tutoring sector and the strict anti-cheating measures adopted during the country’s national college entrance examination, the gaokao.

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China’s examination reforms

China introduced its “Double Reduction” policy in 2021 under President Xi Jinping, placing strict restrictions on private tutoring in core academic subjects.

The policy banned for-profit tutoring in several subjects, restricted coaching classes during weekends and holidays, and increased state oversight of the private education sector.

Chinese authorities have also strengthened examination security through advanced anti-cheating technology, tighter monitoring at examination centres and stricter handling of question papers.

Additional reforms included greater scrutiny during admissions and measures intended to improve access for students from rural and economically weaker backgrounds.

Students urged not to panic

Nitin Vijay, founder of Motion Education, appealed to students and parents to remain calm following the cancellation announcement.

“Please don’t panic, don’t be disheartened. Students and parents should calm down,” Vijay told India Today TV.

CBI inquiry ordered

The Centre has handed the matter to the Central Bureau of Investigation for a detailed inquiry into the alleged irregularities.

The NTA said it would cooperate fully with investigators and provide all necessary records and materials.

Earlier, the agency had said the May 3 examination was conducted under extensive security arrangements, including GPS-tracked transportation of question papers with unique watermark identifiers and AI-assisted CCTV surveillance from a central control room.

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Officials said reports of suspected malpractice were first received on May 7 and referred to central agencies the following day.

‘Guess paper’ allegations under investigation

The controversy centres on alleged “guess papers” circulated through coaching networks and intermediaries before the examination.

Investigators are examining whether some of the material may have been linked to leaked or illegally accessed content and whether organised groups played a role in distributing it ahead of the test.