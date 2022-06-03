Assam HSLC Result’22 shortly; to be declared in the 2nd week of June

The Assam HSLC result date is yet to be confirmed. Students can find the results, once released on https://sebaonline.org/. Following the previous trends of result declaration and the latest reports, SEBA is likely to declare the results in the 2nd week of June 2022. A notice for the same is likely to be issued soon on the official website of SEBA.

TENTATIVE DATE FOR RESULT DECLARATION OF SEBA ASSAM HSLC’22

Date Likely by second week of June Notice Soon

The result that is to be announced will be made for the examinations conducted in the month of March'22. SEBA conducted the class 10 examination from the 15th of March’22 to the 31st of March’22 through an offline mode of examinations, in which over 4 lakh students appeared for the examination. Students that appeared for their examinations are eligible to check their results using their name and roll number.

SEBA officials have confirmed that the evaluation process is nearing completion. Once the entire process is complete, a notice will be put up on the official website, where the students may check their performance and overall result.

