Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 Today: Check result timing, where, when and how to check online

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the official date and time for the declaration of BSEB 12th result 2023. Bihar Inter results 2023 will be declared on March 21, 2023 at 2 pm.

Students who appeared for Bihar Class 12 board exams 2023 can check their results through the official website of the board – biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Bihar Board 12th Result 2023

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will release the Class 12th or intermediate final exam results today at around 2 pm.

BSEB on its official Twitter handle announced that the Intermediate Annual Examination 2023 result will be announced today at 2 PM by State Education Minister Prof Chandra Shekhar.

“Mr. Anand Kishore, Chairman, Bihar School Examination Committee told that the result of Intermediate Annual Examination, 2023 will be issued today on 21.03.2023 at 02:00 pm by Honorable Minister, Education Department, Prof. Chandrashekhar,” BSEB twitted in Hindi.

श्री आनन्द किशोर, अध्यक्ष, बिहार विद्यालय परीक्षा समिति ने बताया कि माननीय मंत्री, शिक्षा विभाग, प्रो० चन्द्रशेखर द्वारा आज दिनांक 21.03.2023 को अपराह्न 02:00 बजे इंटरमीडिएट वार्षिक परीक्षा, 2023 का परीक्षाफल जारी किया जायेगा। — Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) March 21, 2023

Here are the steps to check Bihar Board Inter results 2023

1. First, go to the official website of BSEB, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

2. On the home page, click on the link to download Intermediate or Class 12 results.

3. After the step, enter your credentials like roll number and or other required details.

4. Submit and you'll be able to view the result.

5. Download the BSEB Bihar Intermediate result and save it for future reference.

BSEB Class 12 board exams 2023 were conducted from February 1 to February 11 for over 13 lakh students. The results of all three streams (science, commerce and arts) will be declared together.

