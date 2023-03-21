Bihar Board 12th Result: How to Check BSEB result at official website, India Today

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will declare the Bihar Board class 12 result on March 21 at around 2 pm today. Once declared, students can check their results on the official Bihar Board website-- biharboardonline.gov.in. They can also visit sites like onlinebseb.in and secondary.biharbaordonline.com. Candidates are also advised to check the official BSEB Twitter handle or official website for updates.

The BSEB tweeted at 11:30 am, "Mr Anand Kishore, Chairman, Bihar School Examination Committee told that the results of Intermediate Annual Examination, 2023 will be released today on 21.03.2023 at 02:00 pm by Hon'ble Minister, Education Department, Prof Chandrashekhar." The BSEB will hold a press conference to announce Bihar board intermediate results.

How to check Bihar Board 12th Result

Step 1: Visit the official BSEB website

Step 2: Click the link reading "BSEB 12th Result 2023" on the homepage

Step 3: Fill in your roll number and hit submit

Step 4: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 5: BSEB Class 12 Result will be displayed on screen

Step 6: Download and save for future use

Besides this, candidates can also check the Bihar Board result by visiting India Today's education section. Here, they have to type their roll numbers to check their scorecards.

Bihar Board intermediate exams were February 1 to 14 whereas the checking of answer sheets took place from March 1 to 14. Over 13 lakh students appeared for the state board class 12 final exams. Total 362 candidates were expelled for cheating in the Bihar Board examination 2022-23.

