Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2022 declared: Here's how students can check scores

The Bihar Board School Examination (BSEB) has declared the Bihar Board 10th Result 2022. Bihar State Education Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary announced the Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 at a press conference held on March 31. Earlier, the results were expected to be declared at 1:00 pm but the announcement was deferred to 3:00 pm. Additional Chief Secretary, Sanjay Kumar also attended the press conference.

The topper of BSEB class 10 examination is Ramayani Roy. The full list of BSEB Class 10 toppers is available on BSEB official website. The overall pass percentage of Bihar Board 10th Result 2022, as per media reports, is 79.88 per cent. 47 students have placed in the top 10 ranks of the BSEB Class 10th Results 2022. While 8 students have been placed in the top 5 ranks

Now that the results have been declared students should be able to check their respective BSEB Class 10 Result 2022 on the official website of the board, i.e., biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Candidates can also their BSEB Matric Result 2022 at biharboardonline.com and secondary.biharboardonline.com.

Here is how students can check Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 on BSEB website:

Open BSEB's official website, i.e., biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Click on the link that says, 'BSEB 10th matric result'

Feed in the roll number and other requested details as asked

Proceed by clicking on 'submit'

Visit the official website of BSEB -- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Bihar board 10th result 2022 will open on website

Download and print a copy of your Bihar board 10th result 2022

However, the website crashed soon after the Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 were declared, according to India Today. Students can also check their Bihar Board Result 2022 via a mobile app. Students can download the 'Bihar Board Results 2022' mobile app from the Google Play Store to check their scores. Students can also use the SMS facility to check the Bihar Board 10th Result 2022.

To get BSEB 10th results, candidates need to follow the format below and send:

'BSEB (no space) ROLLNUMBER and send it 56263'

About BSEB Class 10 examination

BSEB had held the Bihar Class 10 board exam 2022 from February 17 to February 24, 2022. As per information, around 17 lakh students appeared for the Bihar Class 10 exams 2022.

