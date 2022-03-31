NEET 2022 exam date: Examination likely in July, enrolment to start from April

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) - Undergraduate (UG) 2022 will most likely be held in July, according to a National Testing Agency (NTA) official, India Today reported.

Meanwhile, the application process (online registration) for the same will start from April. NTA conducts the medical and dental entrance exam NEET-UG and will issue the notification regarding the same soon on its official websites - nta.ac.in and neet.nta.nic.in.

The date and time of the NEET UG 2022 examination has not been officially announced yet.

NEET UG 2022 Application process

The application process for NEET UG has been divided into two phases. The first phase was before the entrance exam when appearing candidates had to submit a set of information. The rest of the information had to be submitted in the second phase before the results of NEET were announced.

NEET UG 2022 age limit

The upper age limit for NEET UG has been done away with for all candidates this year. The age limit for general category was 25 whereas it was 30 for the reserved category candidates.

NEET UG 2022 eligibility

Those who have passed their class 12 board examinations with Physics, Chemistry, Biology or Biotechnology with English as a core subject from a recognised board are eligible to undertake NEET UG exam.

Those appearing for class 12 exams this year are also eligible to apply. General category candidates need to have scored at least 50 per cent in class 12 for the same. Meanwhile, there are relaxations given to reserved category candidates.

NEET UG exam is held for admission to AYUSH, BDS, MBBS, Veterinary, BSc Nursing and Life Science courses.

NEET UG 2022 paper pattern

The NEET UG 2022 exam will have 180 multiple choice questions (MCQs) from Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (Botany and Zoology). Each subject will have two sections, wherein, the first section will have 35 mandatory questions while the second section will have 15 questions of which only 10 need to be attempted by the candidates.