CBSE 12th Result 2023 Declared: Trivandrum, Bengaluru, Chennai students outshine others

CBSE Class 12 Result 2023: CBSE has announced results of Class 12 board examination. Students can check it on results.cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in in addition to DigiLocker and UMANG apps. As per the data, students in Trivandrum, Bengaluru, and Chennai outshined their peers in other cities. The overall pass percentage this year is 87.33 per cent, which is slightly lower than last year’s pass percentage of 92.71 per cent. The dip can be attributed to the Covid-19 pandemic, which led to a delay in exams and caused much uncertainty among students.

Region-wise pass percentage

Name of region Percentage Trivandrum 99.91% Bengaluru 98.64% Chennai 97.40% Delhi West 93.24% Chandigarh 91.84% Delhi East 91.50% Ajmer 89.27% Pune 87.28% Panchkula 86.93% Patna 85.47%

This year’s pass percentage has improved from the pass percentage of 83.40 per cent of 2019 in the pre-Covid period. Around 16.9 lakh students appeared for the exam this year, which were conducted from February 15 to April 5, 2023.

Girls (90.68 per cent) outperformed boys (84.67 per cent) by 6.01 per cent. Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya is the best performing school with 97.51 per cent pass percentage.

This year, CBSE moved back to the old pattern of holding only one board exam at the end of the academic session. In 2022, the board had divided the exam into two terms and many other boards had followed suit.

How to check the result

Board exam roll number, date of birth, school number and admit card ID are required for checking CBSE results online.

Students will have to use 6-digit security pins to access and download their marksheets on the DigiLocker app. These security pins were provided by the respective schools after downloading the Security PIN file from CBSE's official website, Parinam Manjusha.

1. Open cbseresults.nic.in.

2. Search and click on the link provided for CBSE Board Result 2023.

3. Look for the CBSE Class 12 Result link

4. Enter your roll number or registration number in the space provided. Then click on submit.

5. You can take a screenshot of the marksheet

Hard copies of their marks sheets and certificates will be distributed by schools later. Students can take printouts of the digital versions of the marksheets, which can be accessed through digilocker.gov.in.

