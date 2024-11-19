CBSE board exams 2025 dates sheet: Board to release class 10 and 12 on...; Timetable for UP board out

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to release the timetables for the Class 10 and 12 board examinations on its official website, cbse.gov.in. The exams are scheduled to commence on February 15, 2025, with date sheets detailing subject-wise dates and times for both classes.

In related news, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has announced that its board examinations will take place from February 24 to March 12, 2025.

Starting January 1, 2025, CBSE will conduct practical examinations, internal assessments, and project work for regular schools. These activities are already underway for winter-bound schools, running from November 5 to December 5.

To be eligible for the board exams, students must maintain a minimum attendance of 75%. This year, approximately 44 lakh students from 8,000 schools across India and abroad are expected to participate in the Class 10 and 12 examinations.

How to download the CBSE board exam date sheet 2025:

1. Visit the CBSE official website at cbse.gov.in.

2. Navigate to the main page.

3. Click on the link for the Class 10 or 12 timetable PDF.

4. Download the timetable and review the exam dates.

Meanwhile, CBSE has issued a clarification regarding rumours circulating about changes to the examination system for Classes 10 and 12. On Thursday, the board stated it has neither announced a 15% reduction in the syllabus nor plans to implement open-book exams in select subjects.

The official statement, attributed to CBSE regional officer Vikas Kumar Agrawal, urged students, parents, and the public to rely on confirmed information shared through the CBSE website rather than unverified online claims.

The clarification comes in response to misleading reports indicating that Agrawal announced significant changes during a recent educational summit in Indore. According to these reports, the proposed revisions were intended to alleviate student stress and would align with the holistic approaches outlined in the New Education Policy.

However, CBSE firmly refuted these assertions, stating, “CBSE has not made any such change in its examination system and internal evaluation system, nor has any official information been issued in this regard.” The board reiterated that any updates regarding examination patterns would be disseminated exclusively through official channels, advising stakeholders to consult the CBSE website for accurate updates.