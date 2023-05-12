CBSE Class 10 Results 2023 declared on cbse.nic.in; here's what you need to know

CBSE result 2023 news: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the Class 10 results 2023 today. Earlier in the day, the board announced Class 12 results 2023. Students can visit the official CBSE website-- cbse.nic.in or results,cbse.nic.in. Students can also check their scorecards at UMANG app, UMANG website, and DigiLocker.

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 10 exam results will be announced today: CBSE pic.twitter.com/mwngcXob0O — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2023

How to check CBSE Class 10 results on website

Step 1: Visit the official CBSE website-- cbseeresult.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link reading 'CBSE Class 10th Result 2023' on the homepage

Step 3: Key in login details

Step 4: Your scorecard will reflect on screen

Step 5: Download and take a printout for future reference

Over 38 lakh students were eligible for board exams this year. Of this, over 21 lakh students were class 10 students whereas over 16 lakh were class 12 students.

Class 10 results 2023 pass percentage

The overall pass percentage in CBSE Class 10 exams this year stood at 93.12 per cent, which is 1.28 per cent less than 2022. In this case, girls have outdone boys by 1.98 per cent. While female students had a pass percentage of 94.25 per cent, male candidates had a pass percentage of 92.27 per cent.

Trivandrum, Bengaluru and Chennai logged the highest pass percentages at 99.91 per cent, 99.18 per cent, and 99.14 per cent respectively. Guwahati registered the lowest pass percentage at 76.90 per cent.

Also read: CBSE Class 10 results announced: Girls outperform boys, pass percentage declines marginally

Class 10 compartment category updates

1.34 lakh students have been placed in compartment category. Class 10 students will be allowed to improve their performance in two subjects via supplementary examination, the CBSE said earlier today.

The board will not release any merit list for class 10 results 2023 as well. The board will also not award first, second, and third divisions this year.

The CBSE, however, will issue a merit certificate to 0.1 per cent of students who scored the highest marks in subjects. CBSE Class 10 exams 2023 took place from February 15, 2023 to March 21, 2023.

Also read: CBSE Class 10 results declared: How to check your result online, download marksheet from DigiLocker