CBSE Class 10 results announced: Girls outperform boys, pass percentage declines marginally

The Central Board of Secondary Education on Friday announced Class 10 results are available on its official website at cbseresults.nic.in. Students can also check their CBSE Class 10th results through the UMANG app and DigiLocker.

Girls outperformed boys in 2023 and 1.34 lakh students have been placed in compratment category, said CBSE.

93.12 per cent students have passed exam and pass percentage was down by 1.28 percentage points compared to last year

Here are some of the websites where CBSE Results are available:

cbse.gov.in

results.nic.in

results.digilocker.gov.in

umang.gov.in

This year, a total of 28,471 schools participated in the CBSE Board exams in India and in 26 countries while the total number of students registered for CBSE 10th exams 2023 was 21,86,485.

The CBSE will supply the printed marksheets-cum-passing certificates of the students through their respective schools. Students will have to get in touch with their schools to know when they should go and collect their marksheets from the school.

As per the earlier decision of the CBSE to avoid unhealthy competition among the students, no merit list is declared by the Board. Also, CBSE is not awarding first, second, or third divisions to its students. However, the CBSE Board will release the merit certificate to 0.1% of students of Class 10 who have scored the highest marks in the subjects.

Students can follow the steps provided below to check and download the CBSE 10th result 2023:

- Open the official website of the CBSE Board - cbse.gov.in or cbseresults.nic.in

- Click on the CBSE Class 10th Result link available on the homepage

- Enter your roll number, school number, admit card ID and click on submit

- Your result will be displayed on the screen

- Download and take a printout of your CBSE Class 10 result 2023 for further reference