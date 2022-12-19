CBSE Datesheet 2023: Time table for CBSE Board Exam Class 10, 12 to be released today at cbse.nic.in; Here's everything to know

The Central Board of Secondary Education will release the CBSE class 10, 12 date sheet 2023 on December 19 ie, today. Students of class 10 and 12 can check the CBSE date sheet at the CBSE website. The timetables for 2023 will be uploaded on cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in, respectively.

The CBSE class 10 and class 12 exams will be administered by the board in a single term. The 2023 CBSE board exam will start on February 15. The date sheet for CBSE 2022-23 session includes topic names, CBSE exam dates 2023, exam durations, and other crucial instructions for applicants.

A scam alert has been issued by the Press Information Bureau that reportedly requests registration fees from CBSE board exam 2023 hopefuls. PIB Fact Check tweeted, "A registration fee is being demanded from students on a fake website (https://cbsegovt.com) for appearing in board examinations…This website is not associated with @cbseindia29."

Over 34 lakh students have registered for the CBSE Class 10, and 12 Board Exams 2023. Out of which 18 lakh of these students are in Class 10, while another 16 lakh are in Class 12. The Board Exams 2023 will be conducted only once. 80 marks will be reserved for the theory paper and 20 marks for the internal assessment in CBSE class 10 and 12 board examination.

Minister of State for Education Annapurna Devi in response to a written question in Lok Sabha said, "In pursuance of NEP-2020, CBSE has been introducing competency-based questions in the Classes 10 and 12 board examinations to reform the pattern of examinations. These questions comprise multiple formats such as objective type, constructing response type, assertion and reasoning, and case-based format."



