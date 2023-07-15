scorecardresearch
Business Today
CUET UG Results 2023 announced; here's how you can check your score

The CUET-UG is a national-level entrance exam for admission to undergraduate courses in central universities and other participating universities.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the results of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG 2023. Over 22,000 candidates have scored 100 percentile in the exam.

"Common University Entrance Test- UG results are live now," news agency ANI quoted University Grants Commission chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar as saying.

The CUET-UG is a national-level entrance exam for admission to undergraduate courses in central universities and other participating universities. 

The NTA has released the CUET-UG results on its website, cuet.samarth.ac.in. Candidates can check their results by entering their registration number and date of birth.

The CUET-UG results are available in PDF format. The PDF contains the candidate's name, registration number, score, and percentile.

The maximum top scorers were in English, followed by Biology and Economics.

Over 11.11 lakh candidates had appeared for the second edition of the entrance exam.

While 5,685 candidates scored 100 percentile in English, 4,850 candidates got a top score in Biology/Biotechnology/Biochemistry, followed by 2,836 in Economics.

"The performance of every candidate has been evaluated using the equi-percentile method wherein normalised marks of each candidate have been calculated using the percentiles of each group of students in a given session across multiple days for the same subject," said Sadhana Parashar, Senior Director, National Testing Agency.
 

Published on: Jul 15, 2023, 4:00 PM IST
