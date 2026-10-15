Delhi govt earmarks ₹72 crore for MCD school students' uniforms, bags. What parents, guardians should know

The amount can be used by families to purchase uniforms, shoes, school bags and other essential items required for the academic session. The government said the money has been sent directly to students’ bank accounts instead of being distributed through schools.

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The Delhi government has disbursed approximately ₹71.93 crore under the initiative, transferring the amount to the accounts of around 5,25,000 students studying in MCD-run primary schools.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the DBT model would ensure transparency in the disbursal of funds and help ensure that every eligible child receives the assistance. She made the announcement while speaking at the ceremony in Tagore Garden.

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The financial assistance is aimed at reducing the burden on parents of children studying in MCD schools, many of whom come from economically weaker sections. By transferring funds directly into bank accounts, the government intends to minimise delays and intermediaries in the distribution process.

The initiative covers students of primary schools run by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, which operates a large network of schools across the capital. Officials had earlier indicated that the first phase would cover around 5.1 lakh children, with the final disbursal extending the benefit to over 5.25 lakh students.

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Parents and guardians should check the bank account linked to their child’s school records for the credit of ₹1,370. The government has described the transfer as a DBT, meaning the amount is credited directly rather than handed over in cash at school.

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The scheme is part of the Delhi government’s effort to support school-related expenses for students in civic body-run institutions. Further details on subsequent phases or assistance for remaining eligible students are expected to be shared by the MCD and the city government.