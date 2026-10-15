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YES Bank shares plunge 20%; mcap slips to Rs 57,000 crore; here's why 

YES Bank shares plunge 20%; mcap slips to Rs 57,000 crore; here's why 

YES Bank stock slipped 9% to Rs 19.30 today against the previous close of Rs 21.21. Market cap of the lender fell to Rs 60,863 crore. 

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Oct 15, 2026 3:58 PM IST
YES Bank shares plunge 20%; mcap slips to Rs 57,000 crore; here's why  The reversal of the Rs 8,415 crore write-off of Additional Tier-1 (AT1) bonds could expose YES Bank to a substantial financial liability.

YES Bank share price: Shares of YES Bank closed 14.43% lower today amid reports that the Supreme Court has set aside YES Bank's Rs 8415 crore Additional Tier-1 (AT1) bonds write-off decision. YES Bank stock slipped 20% intra day to Rs 16.98 today against the previous close of Rs 21.21. Market cap of the lender fell to Rs 56,971 crore. Later, the stock closed 14.43% lower at Rs 18.15.

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The reversal of the Rs 8,415 crore write-off of Additional Tier-1 (AT1) bonds could expose YES Bank to a substantial financial liability.

The bonds were written down to zero in March 2020 under the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)-led rescue and reconstruction plan for YES Bank. The move wiped out investments held by more than 1,300 retail investors, along with institutional investors, including Nippon Mutual Fund, Kotak Mutual Fund and Franklin Templeton.

Bondholders challenged the decision, arguing that the write-off breached the established hierarchy of claims, particularly as equity shareholders retained residual value despite the complete extinguishment of AT1 bonds.

On January 20, 2023, the Bombay High Court set aside the write-down, ruling that the RBI-appointed administrator did not have the legal authority to extinguish the bonds. The court also pointed to procedural irregularities in the decision-making process.

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YES Bank, the RBI and the Central government subsequently challenged the High Court's ruling in the Supreme Court, contending that overturning the write-off could undermine the framework for resolving distressed banks and create uncertainty around future rescue efforts.

In March 2023, the Supreme Court stayed the implementation of the High Court's order, keeping the dispute unresolved. The apex court continued hearing final arguments in the case into early 2026, leaving the fate of the Rs 8,415 crore AT1 bond write-off and its potential financial implications for YES Bank dependent on the final judicial outcome.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Oct 15, 2026 2:28 PM IST
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