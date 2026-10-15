Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
latest
economy
A 100-bps rate rise could weigh on global growth: What does it mean for Indian exports? Here's what Goldman Sachs says

A 100-bps rate rise could weigh on global growth: What does it mean for Indian exports? Here's what Goldman Sachs says

For India, the findings are relevant because weaker economic activity in major developed markets could affect demand for Indian manufactured goods, including engineering products, machinery and auto components.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 15, 2026 12:18 PM IST
A 100-bps rate rise could weigh on global growth: What does it mean for Indian exports? Here's what Goldman Sachs saysGoldman Sachs estimates that a 100-basis-point increase in interest rates could reduce business investment by an average of 1.8 per cent across developed markets.

A 100-basis-point increase in interest rates could reduce gross domestic product (GDP) across developed markets by 0.6 per cent over the following year, as higher borrowing costs weigh on housing investment, household spending, business investment and government finances, according to Goldman Sachs Global Investment Research.

The analysis by Goldman Sachs economists Joseph Briggs and Johan Allen examines the impact of higher interest rates across four channels: housing, consumer spending and credit, corporate investment, and government debt and deficits.

Advertisement

Related Articles

For India, the findings are relevant because weaker economic activity in major developed markets could affect demand for Indian manufactured goods, including engineering products, machinery and auto components. However, Goldman Sachs' estimates cover developed economies and do not directly quantify the impact on India's exports.

Business investment faces pressure

Goldman Sachs estimates that a 100-basis-point increase in interest rates could reduce business investment by an average of 1.8 per cent across developed markets. The impact could be larger in the Netherlands, Sweden and Germany, where investment could decline by 3.5 per cent, 3.1 per cent and 2.1 per cent, respectively.

Higher borrowing costs can prompt companies to delay factory expansions, equipment purchases and other capital expenditure. If European businesses scale back investment, Indian suppliers serving these markets could face slower order growth and pressure on revenue.

Advertisement

The risk is relevant to India's engineering goods sector, which has maintained strong export growth. Engineering exports rose 18.21 per cent year-on-year to $46.38 billion in the first quarter of FY27, compared with $39.24 billion a year earlier, according to the figures provided by industry body EEPC India.

The strong growth provides a base against which to assess the potential impact of weaker external demand. However, the available figures do not establish how much of India's engineering exports is directly linked to investment spending in the Netherlands, Sweden and Germany.

Advertisement

Consumer spending and housing could weaken

Higher interest rates can increase mortgage repayments and consumer credit costs, leaving households with less money for discretionary spending.

Goldman Sachs estimates that a 100-basis-point increase in rates could reduce consumer spending across developed markets by an average of 0.2 per cent. Australia, Sweden and Canada are among the economies facing larger effects through this channel.

Housing investment is another area of vulnerability. The report estimates that a 100-basis-point increase in bond yields could reduce US housing investment by around 8 per cent over the following one to two years.

Government debt adds to the pressure

Governments could also face higher interest expenses as existing debt matures and is refinanced at elevated rates. The impact would depend on the maturity structure of public debt and how quickly higher yields feed into borrowing costs.

The combined effect of these four channels could reduce developed-market GDP by 0.6 per cent over the following year, Goldman Sachs estimates.

For India, the key question is whether weaker investment and consumer demand in major export markets translate into slower export growth and earnings pressure for companies with significant overseas exposure. The estimates represent a modelled scenario based on a 100-basis-point rate increase, not a forecast that rates will necessarily rise by that amount.

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Oct 15, 2026 12:18 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more