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Polycab India Q2 earnings: Net profit rises 43%, EBITDA at Rs 1,422 crore 

Polycab India Q2 earnings: Net profit rises 43%, EBITDA at Rs 1,422 crore 

Polycab India Q2 earnings: The FMEG major said it logged highest ever second quarter & half year revenue, EBITDA & profitability. 

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Oct 15, 2026 1:58 PM IST
Polycab India Q2 earnings: Net profit rises 43%, EBITDA at Rs 1,422 crore Polycab India: Revenue in the last quarter rose 53% to Rs 9898.9 crore against Rs 6477.2 crore from last year .

Polycab India Ltd reported a 43% YoY rise in Q2 net profit on Thursday. Profit rose 43% to Rs 990 crore  in the last quarter against Rs 692.95 crore in the year ago period. Revenue in the last quarter rose 53% to Rs 9898.9 crore against Rs 6477.2 crore from last year .

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Operating EBITDA climbed 39% year-over-year to Rs 1422.5 crore. PAT margins improved by 260 bps YoY and 50 bps QoQ to 10.7%.

The FMEG major said it logged highest ever second quarter & half year revenue, EBITDA & profitability.

HI performance

H1 FY27 revenue rose 46% to Rs 1,81,08.6 crore on a YoY basis.

H1 FY27 EBITDA climbed 36% to Rs 2558.7 crore on a YoY basis.

H1 FY27 profit after tax came at Rs 1786.7 crore, rising 38% YoY.


Inder T. Jaisinghani, Chairman and Managing Director, Polycab India Limited, said: "Q2 FY27 marked another quarter of strong execution and meaningful progress for Polycab. We delivered our highest-ever second quarter and half-yearly revenue and profitability, reflecting the strength of our market position, the robust performance of our Wires & Cables business, and the continued strengthening of our FMEG business. The domestic demand environment continues to be encouraging, supported by healthy infrastructure spending, increasing electrification opportunities, and improving private sector investment activity. Our international business maintained its growth momentum, despite an uncertain geopolitical environment. As we advance our Project Spring initiatives, we remain committed to accelerating growth, driving premiumization, deepening market penetration, and consistently delivering superior value to customers, partners, and shareholders."

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Polycab India Limited is the country's largest manufacturer of wires and cables. The company's business operations span across India through 23 manufacturing facilities, 15 plus offices and 25 plus warehouses.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Oct 15, 2026 1:58 PM IST
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