Polycab India Q2 earnings: Net profit rises 43%, EBITDA at Rs 1,422 crore 

The FMEG major said it logged highest ever second quarter & half year revenue, EBITDA & profitability.

HI performance

H1 FY27 revenue rose 46% to Rs 1,81,08.6 crore on a YoY basis.

H1 FY27 EBITDA climbed 36% to Rs 2558.7 crore on a YoY basis.

H1 FY27 profit after tax came at Rs 1786.7 crore, rising 38% YoY.



Inder T. Jaisinghani, Chairman and Managing Director, Polycab India Limited, said: "Q2 FY27 marked another quarter of strong execution and meaningful progress for Polycab. We delivered our highest-ever second quarter and half-yearly revenue and profitability, reflecting the strength of our market position, the robust performance of our Wires & Cables business, and the continued strengthening of our FMEG business. The domestic demand environment continues to be encouraging, supported by healthy infrastructure spending, increasing electrification opportunities, and improving private sector investment activity. Our international business maintained its growth momentum, despite an uncertain geopolitical environment. As we advance our Project Spring initiatives, we remain committed to accelerating growth, driving premiumization, deepening market penetration, and consistently delivering superior value to customers, partners, and shareholders."

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Polycab India Limited is the country's largest manufacturer of wires and cables. The company's business operations span across India through 23 manufacturing facilities, 15 plus offices and 25 plus warehouses.