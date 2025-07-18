Didn't crack civil services? UPSC's new portal to help 26,000 non-recommended candidates find jobs

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has launched a revamped version of its candidate outreach initiative, now called Pratibha Setu, aimed at connecting thousands of qualified but non-recommended candidates with potential employers across the private and public sectors. The move is expected to significantly boost employment prospects for aspirants who clear the written exams of top UPSC tests but fall short of the final merit list.

Advertisement

Initially launched in 2018 as the Public Disclosure Scheme (PDS), the initiative has now been expanded and rebranded to Pratibha Setu. Its goal is to provide a second chance to high-performing candidates who have cleared UPSC's rigorous written examinations but were not recommended after the interview round.

Every year, UPSC conducts nearly ten major exams, including the Civil Services Examination and Engineering Services Examination, and recommends about 6,400 candidates. However, more than 26,000 others, who pass the written stage but don’t make the final list, often go unnoticed despite strong academic backgrounds and subject specialisations.

Pratibha Setu aims to change that by making candidate data available to verified government departments, public sector units (PSUs), and now, for the first time, private companies. Employers can access information such as percentile scores, education credentials, and subject expertise, but only with the candidate’s consent and strictly for hiring purposes.

Advertisement

The portal allows registered employers to search for candidates by discipline or exam category. Only short biodata is shared for transparency and privacy, and the employer verification is conducted through the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

The scheme covers a wide range of exams, including:

Civil Services Examination

Engineering Services Examination

Indian Forest Service Examination

Combined Medical Services Examination

Indian Economic and Statistical Services

CAPF (ACs) Examination

NDA & NA Examination

Combined Defence Services (CDS)

CISF AC (LDCE)

Combined Geo-Scientist Examination

To monitor effectiveness, UPSC follows up with employers that download candidate profiles. Organisations are encouraged to upload appointment letters, enabling the Commission to track placements and assess the platform’s impact.

Advertisement

While previous versions of the scheme saw limited success, mainly involving PSUs, the inclusion of the private sector has drawn early positive feedback. Though official placement numbers have not yet been made public, the broader employer base is expected to improve outcomes for candidates previously left behind in the competitive selection process.

The platform is designed solely for employment use, and all data access is governed by strict confidentiality and consent-based protocols.