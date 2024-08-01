'Education in deep crisis, forcing students to...': Congress MP Anto Antony warns in Lok Sabha

In a heated debate on Thursday in the Lok Sabha, Congress MP Anto Antony raised urgent concerns about the state of education in India, declaring it to be in a “deep crisis.”

The MP from Pathanamthitta, Kerala, attributed this educational crisis to an “atmosphere of fear” in the country that is compelling students to seek opportunities abroad.

Antony, speaking on the demands for grants for the Education Ministry, referenced the discourse of Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, arguing that the climate of apprehension impacts numerous sectors, including education.

"Today, Education in India is in a deep crisis, it is facing several problems and this year's budget has no proposal or vision to address these concerns. India cannot boast of a single university in world's top 100. This should have been a matter of deep concern for a country with the largest population," Antony said.

The MP emphasised the need for focused financial investment in educational institutions to help elevate their global standings. “Funds should have been earmarked in the budget to support at least a handful of these institutions to improve their rankings,” he urged.

Antony characterised educational institutions as nurturing environments, likening them to “a garden filled with hundreds of beautiful flowers” where diverse new generations come together, transcending differences in caste, religion, language, and culture.

He cautioned against dismantling this social fabric through communal divisions, stating, “The atmosphere of fear in the education sector is forcing students to flee the country.” He noted a significant increase in Indian youth migrating for education, citing statistics of over 700,000 students in 2022 and 850,000 in 2023.

Antony further warned that this trend leads to brain drain, resulting in a substantial loss of human capital, attributing responsibility to the ruling party and its affiliates for the prevailing situation.

