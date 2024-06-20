Education Ministry on UGC-NET cancellation: 'Prima facie we have found examination may have been compromised'

In a press conference following the cancellation of the UGC-NET examination on June 20, the Education Ministry said that the examination was cancelled as National Testing Agency had found errors of technical nature during the exam. The exam was conducted just a day before its cancellation, June 19.

The ministry also stated, "Prima facie we have found the examination may have been compromised, hence it was cancelled."

Related Articles

Revealing that it did not receive any outside complaints on the exam, the Education Ministry spokesperson said that the NTA took the decision on its own after it spotted the discrepancies.

Notably, the Union Education Ministry, amidst mounting criticism, handed over the matter to the CBI for a comprehensive probe. The decision to cancel the exam has stirred controversy and raised concerns about the government's handling of crucial national examinations.

The ministry also said, "We're taking prompt action so that no candidate's future is compromised."

The cancellation sparked a heated response from Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and other Opposition leaders, who criticised the government for alleged irregularities and mishandling of national examinations.

Mallikarjun Kharge, in a scathing attack on the Centre, raised questions about the integrity of the medical entrance exam NEET and challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the issues surrounding it. Referring to the cancellation of the UGC-NET exam as a victory for students, Kharge accused the Modi government of playing with the future of the youth through its actions.

The Congress party branded the government as the "paper leak government" and demanded accountability from the Education Minister in light of the recent developments.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, echoing similar sentiments, called for a thorough investigation and accountability to be established regarding the cancellation of the UGC-NET exam.