UGC-NET 2024 Cancelled: Mallikarjun Kharge, Priyanka Gandhi slam centre, ask 'When will NEET exam be cancelled?'

In a dramatic turn of events, the Ministry of Education announced the cancellation of the UGC-NET June 2024 exam on Wednesday evening, citing concerns over the integrity of the examination. This decision sparked a heated response from Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and other Opposition leaders, who criticised the government for alleged irregularities and mishandling of national examinations.

Mallikarjun Kharge, in a scathing attack on the Centre, raised questions about the integrity of the medical entrance exam NEET and challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the issues surrounding it. Referring to the cancellation of the UGC-NET exam as a victory for students, Kharge accused the Modi government of playing with the future of the youth through its actions.

.@narendramodi जी,



आप "परीक्षा पर चर्चा" तो बहुत करते हैं, "NEET परीक्षा पर चर्चा" कब करेंगे?



UGC-NET परीक्षा को रद्द करना लाखों छात्र-छात्राओं के जज़्बे की जीत है।



ये मोदी सरकार के अहंकार की हार है जिसके चलते उन्होंने हमारे युवाओं के भविष्य को रौंदने का कुत्सित प्रयास… — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) June 19, 2024

The Congress party branded the government as the "paper leak government" and demanded accountability from the Education Minister in light of the recent developments.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, echoing similar sentiments, called for a thorough investigation and accountability to be established regarding the cancellation of the UGC-NET exam.

भाजपा सरकार का लीकतंत्र व लचरतंत्र युवाओं के लिए घातक है।



NEET परीक्षा में हुए घपले की खबरों के बाद अब 18 जून को हुई NET की परीक्षा भी गड़बड़ियों की आशंका के चलते रद्द की गई।



क्या अब जवाबदेही तय होगी? क्या शिक्षा मंत्री इस लचरतंत्र की जिम्मेदारी लेंगे? — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) June 19, 2024

Notably, the Union Education Ministry, amidst mounting criticism, handed over the matter to the CBI for a comprehensive probe. The decision to cancel the exam has stirred controversy and raised concerns about the government's handling of crucial national examinations.

Akhilesh Yadav, the Samajwadi Party chief, expressed suspicions of a larger conspiracy at play, alleging a pattern of malpractice in various examinations under the BJP regime. He emphasised the potential ramifications of such irregularities on the country's administration and human resources.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) representatives Priyanka Chaturvedi and Aaditya Thackeray condemned the recurring failures in conducting fair national exams, highlighting the distress faced by students and calling for accountability from the government and the NTA.