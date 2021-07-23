ICSE Class 10, ISC Class 12 board exam results tomorrow; here's how to check scores

Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) announced on Friday, July 23 that the board will declare the results for Class 10 and Class 12 examinations tomorrow, July 24. The results for ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 examinations will be released at 3:00 pm.

Students who had taken the ISC and ICSE board examinations can view the results at CISCE's official website - https://www.cisce.org - once the scores have been officially released.

Here's how candidates can download their ISC or ICSE marksheets

ISC and ICSE 2021board examinations will be declared tomorrow at 3:00 pm. Students can download their marksheets from cisce.org or results.cisce.org.

Students can follow these steps to download their marksheets:

Open the homepage of CISCE's website and click on the link 'Results 2021'. Select the board results the candidates want to download the marksheet for ISC or ICSE For viewing ICSE 2021 Examination Results, the candidates are required to enter their Unique ID, Index Number and CAPTCHA as shown on the web page. For viewing ISC 2021 Examination Results, the candidates are required to enter their Unique ID, Index Number and CAPTCHA as shown on the web page. The results will open on the screen, candidates must follow the instructions given on the screen to print or download the results.

Students can also access their ISC or ICSE results through SMS. Here is how to do it:

To access ICSE Year 2021 Examination Results through SMS, the candidate needs to enter their Unique ID in the following way:

In the 'New Message' box: Enter ICSE 1234587 (Seven Digit Unique ID) and send the message to this number: 09248082883

To access ISC Pear 2021 Examination Results through SMS, the candidate needs to enter their Unique ID in the following way:

In the 'New Message' box: Enter ISC 123456 (Seven Digit Unique ID) and send the message to the number: 09248082883

CISCE had cancelled ISC and ICSE board examinations this year due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Both CBSE and CISCE had earlier informed the Supreme Court that the Class 12 results would be declared by July 31.

