IIM Ahmedabad unveils hybrid MBA for working professionals; fee, admission process, and more

The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) has unveiled a new two-year MBA programme tailored specifically for working professionals and entrepreneurs. This innovative offering is a hybrid model that blends online synchronous learning with on-campus modules, providing a flexible yet rigorous educational experience.

The programme is designed to accommodate the busy schedules of professionals who have at least three years of work experience. It aims to impart comprehensive management knowledge and skills essential for business success. The curriculum emphasizes case-based learning, a hallmark of IIMA's pedagogical approach, ensuring practical and applied learning.

Participants in this programme will benefit from five distinct on-campus modules that complement the online sessions. These in-person classes are particularly focused on interpersonal and organizational dynamics, which are crucial for managerial roles but challenging to convey through online mediums alone.

Admission to this prestigious programme requires a bachelor's degree or equivalent, and candidates must undergo a selection process that includes an admission test (IIMA Admission Test (IAT)/ CAT/ GMAT/GRE) followed by a personal interview.

The launch of this programme aligns with IIMA's commitment to providing world-class education to a global audience. It allows working professionals and entrepreneurs to enhance their skills and advance their careers without having to take a break from their professional lives.

"The course is meant for people who have great leadership potential, as they are already part of the workforce. Either because of their career situation, where they are already in some kind of growth path or because of financial, family, location commitments, they are unable to join full-time MBA, so they end up not becoming decision-makers or CEOs of the future. Our programme is geared toward addressing that," ANI quoted Professor Bharat Bhasker as saying.

The application fee for tests such as CAT, GMAT, or GRE is a non-refundable amount of Rs 2,000, while the application fee for the IAT (Institute of Agricultural Technology) is slightly higher at Rs 3,000, also non-refundable.

Once admitted, students are required to pay a substantial Programme Fee, which amounts to Rs 20,00,000. It's important to note that this fee does not cover travel and accommodation expenses for any campus modules that may be part of the program. The payment of the Programme Fee is typically spread out over the duration of the program according to a predetermined installment schedule.

For more information on the Online MBA programme and the application process, interested individuals can visit the IIMA website. This initiative by IIMA not only expands its educational reach but also reinforces its position as a leading global management institute renowned for its contribution to management education, research, and societal impact.

