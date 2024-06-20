IIT-Bombay imposes fine of Rs 1.2 lakh each on 4 graduating students for ‘derogatory’ play on Ram, Sita

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has imposed a penalty of Rs 1.2 lakh each on graduating students, who participated in a play titled ‘Raahovan’ during the institute’s Performing Arts Festival held in March.

The play, loosely based on the Ramayana, sparked protests from some students, who alleged it was disrespectful and derogatory towards Ram and Sita.

The institute has imposed a fine of Rs 1.20 lakh each on four graduating students. Four other students, who are undergraduates, have been asked to pay a fine of Rs 40,000 each and have also been ordered to vacate their hostel accommodation, according to media reports.

Videos of ‘Raavohan’ had quickly circulated on social media, igniting a debate on artistic freedom versus religious sensibilities. In the play, a ‘feminist’ interpretation of the Ramayana, character names were changed. However, a controversy ensued, as some viewers deemed the play offensive and disrespectful to religious sentiments.

The play was staged at IIT Bombay’s open-air theatre on March 31 this year. On April 8, the ‘IIT B for Bharat’ handle on social media platform X denounced the play, citing it as a mockery of Lord Ram and the Ramayana, supported by video clips from the performance.

It urged the administration to establish guidelines to prevent any religion from being ridiculed under the garb of freedom of expression on campus. The students’ group also demanded an apology from the IIT-B administration.