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Indian School of Business to award 250 scholarships every year, offer tuition-fee waivers of up to 100%

Indian School of Business to award 250 scholarships every year, offer tuition-fee waivers of up to 100%

The business school will also establish the India Research Commons, a national platform offering scholars access to curated datasets, research tools, methodological resources and AI-enabled research infrastructure.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 7, 2026 8:07 AM IST
Indian School of Business to award 250 scholarships every year, offer tuition-fee waivers of up to 100%ISB offers 250 full and partial scholarships across PGP programmes

The Indian School of Business (ISB) said it will award 250 scholarships every year under a new programme, offering tuition-fee waivers of up to 100%, as it marks 25 years since its founding.

The ISB25 Scholars Programme will provide scholarships across ISB’s flagship Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP) and the Post Graduate Programme in Management for Young Leaders (PGP YL). Tuition-fee waivers of 100%, 50%, 30% and 25% will be granted based on merit and need, it said.

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The programme aims to widen access to management education and support high-potential candidates from diverse economic, geographic and professional backgrounds to study at ISB.

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The business school will also establish the India Research Commons, a national platform offering scholars access to curated datasets, research tools, methodological resources and AI-enabled research infrastructure.

These are part of its 25th anniversary commitments. It said it will also launch a national faculty development programme to share its pedagogy, classroom practices and technology-enabled teaching methods with management institutions across India.

“ISB@25 is an opportunity not only to celebrate our journey, but to define our commitment for the future,” said Professor Madan Pillutla, Dean, ISB. “Our promise is to make excellence more accessible, knowledge more shareable, and research more usable for institutions and scholars across the country.”

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ISB launched the PGP YL in 2025 with an inaugural cohort of 130 students, more than a third of whom received tuition waivers. The same year, it introduced ISB Discover, a digital knowledge platform to make faculty research accessible to policymakers, business leaders and the public.

Founded in 2001, ISB now has over 20,000 alumni across more than 65 countries, with campuses in Hyderabad and Mohali. Its PGP is ranked number one in India and number two in Asia, according to the Financial Times Global MBA Rankings 2026.

The school said the new commitments aim to build on 25 years of institutional capabilities by expanding access to management education, strengthening research and developing teaching capacity across India.

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Published on: Oct 7, 2026 8:07 AM IST
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