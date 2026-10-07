Indian School of Business to award 250 scholarships every year, offer tuition-fee waivers of up to 100%

The programme aims to widen access to management education and support high-potential candidates from diverse economic, geographic and professional backgrounds to study at ISB.

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The business school will also establish the India Research Commons, a national platform offering scholars access to curated datasets, research tools, methodological resources and AI-enabled research infrastructure.

These are part of its 25th anniversary commitments. It said it will also launch a national faculty development programme to share its pedagogy, classroom practices and technology-enabled teaching methods with management institutions across India.

“ISB@25 is an opportunity not only to celebrate our journey, but to define our commitment for the future,” said Professor Madan Pillutla, Dean, ISB. “Our promise is to make excellence more accessible, knowledge more shareable, and research more usable for institutions and scholars across the country.”

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ISB launched the PGP YL in 2025 with an inaugural cohort of 130 students, more than a third of whom received tuition waivers. The same year, it introduced ISB Discover, a digital knowledge platform to make faculty research accessible to policymakers, business leaders and the public.

Founded in 2001, ISB now has over 20,000 alumni across more than 65 countries, with campuses in Hyderabad and Mohali. Its PGP is ranked number one in India and number two in Asia, according to the Financial Times Global MBA Rankings 2026.

The school said the new commitments aim to build on 25 years of institutional capabilities by expanding access to management education, strengthening research and developing teaching capacity across India.

