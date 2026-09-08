International Literacy Day 2026: Why it matters and what this year's theme means

The theme for International Literacy Day 2026 is “Literacy for people, the planet and prosperity.”

According to UNESCO, the theme draws attention to the role of literacy in promoting inclusion, supporting sustainable futures, and expanding opportunities for livelihoods and economic development.

The 2026 observance also supports reflection on global progress since 2015 and connects literacy with sustainable development, livelihoods, and economic opportunities.

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UNESCO's global celebration for 2026 will be held on September 8 and 9 in Chiapas, Mexico, bringing together ministers of education, experts, teachers, and students to mark the 60th anniversary of the day’s announcement. The programme will also include the presentation of the UNESCO International Literacy Prizes, which recognise outstanding literacy programmes from around the world.

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Global literacy challenge persists

The 2026 observance will offer an opportunity to assess progress made in literacy over the past six decades while drawing attention to challenges that continue to affect millions worldwide.

Although global literacy levels have improved significantly, UNESCO estimates that at least 739 million youth and adults still lack basic literacy skills, based on 2024 data. The challenge is also evident among children, with four in 10 not reaching minimum reading proficiency.

History and origin

The idea for a dedicated global literacy observance emerged from the World Conference of Ministers of Education on the Eradication of Illiteracy held in Tehran, Iran, in 1965. A year later, on October 26, 1966, UNESCO proclaimed September 8 as International Literacy Day during its 14th General Conference.

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The first observance took place on September 8, 1967, and since then, the date has been marked annually to remind governments, educators, organisations, and the wider public of the importance of literacy.