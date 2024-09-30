ISB launches 20-month MBA programme for working professionals from mid-2025

The Indian School of Business (ISB) is launching the Post Graduate Programme in Management for Young Leaders (PGP YL), a 20-month, full-time residential MBA-equivalent programme for candidates with up to two years of work experience.

Starting in mid-2025, the PGP YL will feature a research-backed curriculum combining business fundamentals with advanced courses in technology, data, and analytics to prepare students for the evolving business landscape. The programme includes experiential learning components, such as a Business Design Lab, Innovation Lab, and a mandatory two-month internship.

Related Articles

ISB Dean, Professor Madan Pillutla, highlighted the need for young professionals with both business acumen and technical expertise. The PGP YL will transform fresh graduates and early-career professionals into problem solvers and innovators.

"In line with these requirements, we have designed the PGP YL programme for fresh graduates and entry level professionals to transform them into exceptional problem solvers and innovators at the workplace," ISB Dean Pillutla said.

Applicants need valid GMAT, GRE, or CAT scores, along with academic qualifications and any work experience.

The admission process includes a personal interview, with candidates shortlisted based on academic performance, essays, and test scores. After this, the shortlisted students will be interviewed by a panel of leading industry practitioners, academicians, and ISB alumni in senior positions.

The total programme fee for 2025-27 is Rs 21,65,000 + GST, with an additional accommodation fee of Rs 3,95,000. Scholarships covering up to 100% of tuition will be offered to 40-50% of the class based on merit and need.

Meanwhile, ISB continues to remain among the top 5 B-Schools for Executive MBA programmes. The list also features institutions such as IIM-Ahmedabad, IIM-Bangalore, IIM-Calcutta, and IIM-Lucknow.

Not only this, ISB is also among the top 5 institutes for one-year MBA programmes in the country, as per the BT-MDRA survey. According to this survey, the top 5 institutes for one-year MBA are ISB Hyderabad, IIM-Ahmedabad, IIM-Bangalore, IIM-Calcutta, and IIM-Kozhikode.