ISB placements 2026: Consulting, tech lead hiring; highest offer at Rs 1.56 crore

The Indian School of Business (ISB) has concluded its placement season for the PGP Class of 2026 with a total of 1,117 job offers. Consulting, technology, and BFSI sectors continued to be the key drivers of recruitment, with Accenture leading the charge with over 100 offers, the business school said in a press statement.

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The 2026 batch saw a diverse array of employers from multiple industries. Recruiters included top consulting firms like McKinsey & Company, BCG, Bain & Company, and Deloitte, as well as major players in technology such as Amazon, Google, Razorpay, and Uber.

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Leading BFSI companies such as Barclays, Kotak Mahindra Capital, DSP Asset Managers, Jefferies India, and Nomura also extended offers to the graduating class. From the FMCG space, ITC, P&G, Tata Consumer Products, L'Oréal, and Landmark UAE made the offers.

The companies in the e-commerce sector that provided offers included Flipkart, Myntra, Nykaa, Swiggy, and Zomato (Eternal).

Notably, this year's placement season saw the entry of 25 first-time recruiters, including UBS, Reliance Foundation Hospital, and NTT Data. International offers increased to 30, up from 26 last year, further bolstering the global appeal of ISB's graduates.

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The ISB PGP Class of 2026 witnessed a boost in salary packages. The average salary offered stood at Rs 37.29 lakh per annum, an 11% increase from the previous cohort. The highest offer for PGP Co26 was at Rs 1.56 crore per annum.

Additionally, the annual average CTC for the 2026 class showed a significant 156% increase compared to their pre-ISB CTC, demonstrating the transformative impact of the program.

Speaking on the success of the placement season, Dean of ISB, Professor Madan Pillutla, expressed pride in the school's ability to adapt to the changing demands of the global business landscape. "The PGP Class of 2026 exemplifies the qualities of adaptability, innovation, and leadership that ISB nurtures in its graduates," he said.

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Rakesh Bharti Mittal, Chairperson, ISB Mohali Campus Advisory Board, emphasised that the current era of geopolitical and technological disruption means static knowledge quickly expires. He urged the graduates to continuously innovate and remain connected to broader societal needs.