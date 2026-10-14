MIT Bengaluru begins its quantum computing push with a 25-qubit facility, plans to train 100 engineers by December

What the new quantum facility will offer

The facility has started operations with a 25-qubit open-architecture dilution refrigeration system.

It is the first stage of a planned expansion from sub-50-qubit training systems to 150-qubit proof-of-concept platforms and eventually to industrial-grade quantum product systems with more than 1,000 qubits.

For students and researchers, the facility will provide access to quantum hardware, cryogenic systems and quantum control technologies. It will also support application development, testing, component innovation, deep-tech start-up incubation and research.

The facility will support learning and research in areas including healthcare, pharmaceuticals, oncology, aerospace and advanced computing.

Sridhar Vembu, Chief Scientist & Co-Founder, Zoho Corp, who was the chief guest at the launch, said Q-HUB would give students a space to explore ideas and turn them into action.

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“Q-HUB is a place for students to dream, think deeply and turn their ideas into conviction and action.”

He said quantum computing could open up new possibilities for the current generation, much like personal computers and the internet did for his generation.

“Just as personal computers & internet transformed possibilities for my generation, quantum computing can empower this generation to build new machines, create breakthrough applications and take India to greater heights.”

Focus on training quantum engineers

MIT Bengaluru aims to train 100 quantum engineers by December 2026. The facility will also conduct quantum awareness programmes, summer and winter camps for Class 10 and Class 12 students across rural India, short hands-on programmes and training initiatives for technical professionals.

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Faculty members and students from the Bengaluru and Manipal campuses completed specialised training ahead of the launch. The training was held at the MIT Bengaluru campus and the QuantrolOx laboratory at QuTech, TU Delft, in the Netherlands.

It covered dilution refrigerator assembly, cryogenic systems, quantum control technologies, QPU measurements and superconducting quantum hardware.

Industry partnerships

The initiative has been formalised through Memorandums of Agreement with QuantrolOx of Finland, in association with Bluefors of Finland, Qblox of the Netherlands and ConScience of Sweden.

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The first-year roadmap includes workforce development, hardware experimentation, intellectual property co development and national testing infrastructure.

The facility will also give researchers, start-ups and industry partners access to quantum testing and measurement infrastructure.

Dr. Sharath K Rao, Vice Chancellor, MAHE, said, "The MAHE House of Quantum at MIT, Bengaluru reflects MAHE's commitment to building advanced scientific capabilities and nurturing talent in emerging technologies. By creating access to modern quantum infrastructure, we aim to contribute meaningfully to India's growing quantum ecosystem."

Prof. (Dr.) Madhu Veeraraghavan, Pro Vice Chancellor, MAHE Bengaluru, said,"The Hub brings together education, research and innovation on a common platform. It will create opportunities for interdisciplinary collaboration and help translate academic research into real world technological impact."

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Prof. Iven Jose, Director, MIT Bengaluru, said the facility would give students and researchers hands-on exposure to quantum systems and engineering.

"The Quantum facility at MIT, Bengaluru will provide students and researchers with valuable exposure to real quantum systems and engineering environments. It marks an important step towards developing the next generation of quantum scientists, engineers and innovators."