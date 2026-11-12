₹5,000 DAP for ₹1,300, ₹3,000 urea below ₹300: PM Modi says ₹16 lakh cr spent to keep fertilisers cheap for farmers

PM Modi highlighted the sharp difference between international and domestic fertiliser prices, saying Indian farmers continue to receive DAP and urea at heavily subsidised rates.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (November 12) said the government has spent a staggering ₹16 lakh crore over the past 12 years to ensure affordable fertilisers for Indian farmers, shielding them from soaring international prices and disruptions caused by geopolitical conflicts.
Addressing the India Today Kisan Tak Agri Conference, Modi highlighted how government subsidies have helped keep essential agricultural inputs affordable despite rising global costs, particularly amid conflicts involving Iran and the Gulf region.
Highlighting the difference between international and domestic fertiliser prices, Modi said a bag of diammonium phosphate (DAP), which costs approximately ₹5,000 in the international market, is being made available to Indian farmers for just ₹1,300.
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Similarly, he said a bag of urea costing around ₹3,000 internationally is available to Indian farmers for less than ₹300.
Based on these figures, Indian farmers are paying approximately 74% less for DAP and more than 90% less for urea compared with the international prices cited by the Prime Minister.
Modi emphasised the scale of government expenditure, saying, "To make fertilisers affordable for farmers, the country has spent Rs 16 lakh crore over the past 12 years. This is an enormous amount. Rs 16 lakh crore is more than the annual budgets of several countries."
The expenditure translates into an average annual outlay of approximately ₹1.33 lakh crore over the 12-year period.
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