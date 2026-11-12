₹5,000 DAP for ₹1,300, ₹3,000 urea below ₹300: PM Modi says ₹16 lakh cr spent to keep fertilisers cheap for farmers

Similarly, he said a bag of urea costing around ₹3,000 internationally is available to Indian farmers for less than ₹300.

Based on these figures, Indian farmers are paying approximately 74% less for DAP and more than 90% less for urea compared with the international prices cited by the Prime Minister.

Modi emphasised the scale of government expenditure, saying, "To make fertilisers affordable for farmers, the country has spent Rs 16 lakh crore over the past 12 years. This is an enormous amount. Rs 16 lakh crore is more than the annual budgets of several countries."

The expenditure translates into an average annual outlay of approximately ₹1.33 lakh crore over the 12-year period.

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Iran-Gulf conflict impacts fertiliser costs

The Prime Minister also highlighted the impact of geopolitical tensions on global agricultural input prices.

According to Modi, the Iran war has significantly affected the prices of agricultural raw materials and fertilisers, creating additional pressure on countries dependent on international supply chains.

Despite these challenges, he said India has continued providing fertilisers to farmers at the lowest possible prices through government intervention.

Fertiliser subsidies play an important role in controlling cultivation costs, particularly for small and marginal farmers who are vulnerable to fluctuations in agricultural input prices.

Modi urges farmers to adopt natural farming

While highlighting government support for affordable fertilisers, Modi also cautioned against excessive dependence on chemical inputs.

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He urged farmers and other agricultural stakeholders to work together to protect soil health and promote natural and organic farming practices.

Warning against indiscriminate chemical use, the Prime Minister questioned whether current agricultural practices were damaging Mother Earth.

50 crore Indians moved out of poverty, claims Modi

Modi also cited a World Bank study to claim that 50 crore Indians had escaped poverty over the past 12–13 years, with rural areas recording a significant decline.

He further said India's agricultural sector had registered average annual growth exceeding 4% over the past decade, describing the performance as unprecedented since Independence.

The Prime Minister expressed concern that such achievements in agricultural growth and poverty reduction often receive insufficient attention in public discourse.

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