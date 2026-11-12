Godrej Industries shares rise 12% on Rs 2,500-crore investment into Godrej Capital

Godrej Industries stock closed 12.04% higher at Rs 1087.20 today against the previous close of Rs 970.35 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 36,622 crore. Total 1.71 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 18.07 crore.

Founded in 2020, Godrej Capital leverages the Godrej Group's 129-year legacy of trust and integrity to provide financial solutions to businesses and individuals across India.

Through its subsidiaries, the company offers a diversified range of lending products, including home loans, loans against property, working capital financing, construction finance, gold loans, supply chain finance and personal loans.

Godrej Capital has expanded its presence to more than 100 cities across India, with assets under management (AUM) of Rs 35,000 crore as of October 31, 2026.

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The investment from Temasek marks a significant development for Godrej Capital as it looks to strengthen its position in India's financial services sector.

Commenting on the announcement, Pirojsha Godrej, Chairperson, Godrej Industries Group, said, "We are delighted to welcome Temasek as a long-term investor in Godrej Capital. This investment is a testament to the exceptional business Manish and his team have built in a remarkably short period, and reflects confidence in the significant opportunity ahead. Financial services represents a major long-term growth area of focus for our Group, and our ambition is to build Godrej Capital into a Rs 1 lakh crore AUM franchise by 2031. We remain committed to achieving this through disciplined execution, strong governance and the values of trust and integrity that have guided the Group for over a century."