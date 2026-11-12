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Godrej Industries shares rise 12% on Rs 2,500-crore investment into Godrej Capital

Godrej Industries shares rise 12% on Rs 2,500-crore investment into Godrej Capital

Godrej Industries stock closed 12.04% higher at Rs 1087.20 today against the previous close of Rs 970.35 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 36,622 crore.

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Nov 12, 2026 5:12 PM IST
Godrej Industries shares rise 12% on Rs 2,500-crore investment into Godrej CapitalFollowing the investment, Godrej Industries Group will retain approximately 80% ownership in the financial services company.

Shares of Godrej Industries Ltd ended 12% higher on Thursday after the Godrej Industries Group announced that Singapore-based Temasek Holdings, through its affiliate Jongsong Investments Pte Ltd, will invest Rs 2,500 crore in Godrej Capital, the group's financial services arm.

The transaction values Godrej Capital at up to Rs 28,000 crore. Following the investment, Godrej Industries Group will retain approximately 80% ownership in the financial services company.

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Godrej Industries stock closed 12.04% higher at Rs 1087.20 today against the previous close of Rs 970.35 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 36,622 crore. Total 1.71 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 18.07 crore.

Founded in 2020, Godrej Capital leverages the Godrej Group's 129-year legacy of trust and integrity to provide financial solutions to businesses and individuals across India.

Through its subsidiaries, the company offers a diversified range of lending products, including home loans, loans against property, working capital financing, construction finance, gold loans, supply chain finance and personal loans.

Godrej Capital has expanded its presence to more than 100 cities across India, with assets under management (AUM) of Rs 35,000 crore as of October 31, 2026.

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The investment from Temasek marks a significant development for Godrej Capital as it looks to strengthen its position in India's financial services sector.

Commenting on the announcement, Pirojsha Godrej, Chairperson, Godrej Industries Group, said, "We are delighted to welcome Temasek as a long-term investor in Godrej Capital. This investment is a testament to the exceptional business Manish and his team have built in a remarkably short period, and reflects confidence in the significant opportunity ahead. Financial services represents a major long-term growth area of focus for our Group, and our ambition is to build Godrej Capital into a Rs 1 lakh crore AUM franchise by 2031. We remain committed to achieving this through disciplined execution, strong governance and the values of trust and integrity that have guided the Group for over a century."

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Nov 12, 2026 5:12 PM IST
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