NEET 2024 controversy: Government seeks feedback on NTA exam reforms from students and parents by July 7

The government has called for suggestions from students and parents on the reform and potential restructuring of the National Testing Agency (NTA).

The high-level committee chaired by K Radhakrishnan, former ISRO chairman, has sought suggestions, views and ideas from stakeholders, particularly students and parents to recommend reforms in the examination process. The suggestions can be submitted between June 27 to July 7.

The move comes in the wake of multiple irregularities reported in the conduct of the NEET-UG examinations for medical course admissions and the UGC-NET exams for college and university professorial positions.

On June 22, the education ministry constituted the high-level committee to look into the NTA examination process.

Meanwhile, both houses of Parliament witnessed significant commotion on June 28 as the opposition, spearheaded by the Congress-led INDIA bloc, clashed with the BJP over the controversies surrounding NEET and NET exams.

Congress leader KC Venugopal initiated an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha.

When the House met in morning, opposition members were on their feet seeking the acceptance of an adjournment motion to suspend all business and discuss matters related to NEET.

However, the Speaker said he would first take up the obituary references to 13 former members, including ex-Lok Sabha speaker and ex-Maharashtra chief minister Manohar Joshi.

As the uproar continued, he first adjourned the House till 12 noon and then till July 1. This is the first session of Parliament after the constitution of the 18th Lok Sabha.