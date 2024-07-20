NEET Results: Haryana centre fails to repeat same success in retest, most top scorers get low score

The NEET testing centre at Hardayal Public School in Bahadurgarh, Haryana, has come into the limelight again after the results declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) reveal that not a single student from the centre scored above 682 marks, a sharp contrast to the previous results that reported six perfect scores of 720.



With 494 students appearing for the exam, only one student managed to get a score of 682, and merely 13 students scored above 600.



Earlier results data showed six perfect scores and two scores of 718 and 719, leading to suspicions of irregularities. The Supreme Court cancelled the grace marks previously awarded and ordered a re-examination for 1,563 candidates. About 800 students appeared for the re-test.



The NTA's city-wise results came after a Supreme Court directive, aiming to unearth any inconsistencies in scores from suspicious centres. Initially declared on June 5, the results were re-published with masked candidate identities to ensure fairness.



The NEET-UG exam, conducted on May 5, spanned 4,750 centres in 571 cities, including 14 international locations, with over 24 lakh candidates participating. Allegations of malpractice and paper leaks have put the exam under close scrutiny.



The Supreme Court will revisit the matter on July 22, dealing with multiple petitions that call for cancelling the exam, conducting a re-test, and initiating a court-monitored investigation.



Meanwhile, the town of Sikar in Rajasthan has become a standout NEET hub. With 149 students scoring over 700 marks, it has set a new benchmark. Overall, 2,037 students from Sikar have scored above 650, and 4,297 have crossed 600 marks.



On a similar note, Rajkot School of Engineering in Gujarat witnessed 112 students securing over 700 marks, the highest among all centres.



Powai Engineering College in Numakkal, Tamil Nadu saw more modest success, with two students scoring above 700 and 52 above 650 out of 1,017 examinees.



